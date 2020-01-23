Daily Herald Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Countryside Funeral Home and Crematory
1640 S Greenmeadows Blvd. at Barrington Road
Streamwood, IL 60107
(630) 289-8054
Visitation
Friday, Jan. 24, 2020
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Countryside Funeral Home and Crematory
1640 Greenmeadows Blvd. (at Barrington Rd.)
Streamwood/Schaumburg, IL
View Map
Funeral
Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020
8:45 AM
Countryside Funeral Home and Crematory
1640 Greenmeadows Blvd. (at Barrington Rd.)
Streamwood/Schaumburg, IL
View Map
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020
9:30 AM
Church of the Holy Spirit
Resources
More Obituaries for ROSEMARY KOFFEN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

ROSEMARY KOFFEN

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
ROSEMARY KOFFEN Obituary
Visitation for Rosemary Koffen (nee Sterling) will be held Friday, January 24, 2020 3:00 - 8:00p.m. at the Countryside Funeral Home and Crematory, 1640 Greenmeadows Blvd. (at Barrington Rd.), Streamwood/Schaumburg. Funeral Saturday 8:45a.m. to Church of the Holy Spirit, Mass 9:30a.m. Interment St. Michael the Archangel. Rosemary is the beloved wife of the late Allan, Jr.; loving mother of Kevin (Jennifer); cherished grandmother of Braden and Abigail; dear sister-in-law of Robert (Jill) Koffen. For information, 630-289-8054 or www.countrysidefuneralhomes.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Jan. 23, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of ROSEMARY's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Countryside Funeral Home and Crematory
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -