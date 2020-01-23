|
Visitation for Rosemary Koffen (nee Sterling) will be held Friday, January 24, 2020 3:00 - 8:00p.m. at the Countryside Funeral Home and Crematory, 1640 Greenmeadows Blvd. (at Barrington Rd.), Streamwood/Schaumburg. Funeral Saturday 8:45a.m. to Church of the Holy Spirit, Mass 9:30a.m. Interment St. Michael the Archangel. Rosemary is the beloved wife of the late Allan, Jr.; loving mother of Kevin (Jennifer); cherished grandmother of Braden and Abigail; dear sister-in-law of Robert (Jill) Koffen. For information, 630-289-8054 or www.countrysidefuneralhomes.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Jan. 23, 2020