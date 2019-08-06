|
SOUTH ELGIN - Rosemary L. Koehring, 89, of South Elgin passed away Thursday, August 1, 2019 in her home. She was born April 4, 1930 in Chicago the daughter of Edward and Margaret White Mang. Surviving are her 3 sons, Edward Koehring, Scott (Barbara) Koehring and Greg (Christine) Koehring, 4 grandchildren and 4 great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, Glenn Koehring. Funeral Services will be held at 7:00 PM, Thursday, August 8 at Laird Funeral Home, Elgin. Visitation will be held from 4:00 PM until the time of the services. Burial will be private at Mount Hope Cemetery, Elgin. For information call 847-741-8800 or www.lairdfamilyfuneralservices.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Aug. 6, 2019