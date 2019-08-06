Daily Herald Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Laird Funeral Home
310 South State Street
Elgin, IL 60123
(847) 741-8800
Visitation
Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Laird Funeral Home
310 South State Street
Elgin, IL 60123
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019
7:00 PM
Laird Funeral Home
310 South State Street
Elgin, IL 60123
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for ROSEMARY KOEHRING
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

ROSEMARY L. KOEHRING


1930 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
ROSEMARY L. KOEHRING Obituary
SOUTH ELGIN - Rosemary L. Koehring, 89, of South Elgin passed away Thursday, August 1, 2019 in her home. She was born April 4, 1930 in Chicago the daughter of Edward and Margaret White Mang. Surviving are her 3 sons, Edward Koehring, Scott (Barbara) Koehring and Greg (Christine) Koehring, 4 grandchildren and 4 great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, Glenn Koehring. Funeral Services will be held at 7:00 PM, Thursday, August 8 at Laird Funeral Home, Elgin. Visitation will be held from 4:00 PM until the time of the services. Burial will be private at Mount Hope Cemetery, Elgin. For information call 847-741-8800 or www.lairdfamilyfuneralservices.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Aug. 6, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of ROSEMARY's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Laird Funeral Home
Download Now