Rosemary Lannoye, 93, of Crystal Lake, formerly of Arlington Heights and Huntley, died, September 27, 2020 peacefully. A private family funeral Mass will be celebrated. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the Alzheimer's Association
. Rosemary was born August 21, 1927 in Green Bay, Wisconsin the daughter of John and Hattie Tierney. In 1950, she married Jerry Lannoye. She was very active at St. Edna's Church and enjoyed bridge, and Bunco. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and friend who will be missed by all who knew her. There are no words to describe the warmth, compassion and love she had for everyone. She is survived by her children, Denise (Richard) Wood, Carolyn (Arvin) Schmidt, Jerry (Irene) Lannoye, Ann (Scott) Sandler; 10 grandchildren; 8 great-grandchildren. Rosemary was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Jerry; her son, John Lannoye; and granddaughter. For further information, please call the funeral home at 847-515-8772 or on-line condolences may be directed to www.defiorefuneral.com
.