Rosemary Monsen was born on September 30, 1935 in Chicago, Illinois to Gust and Lillian Sarytchoff (nee Franczek). She died July 16, 2020 in Arlington Heights. In consideration of the health concerns and gathering restrictions due to COVID-19, funeral service and interment will be private. A Celebration of Life service will be held at a later date. Rosemary was the beloved wife of the late William G. Monsen; loving mother of Susan Monsen and Janet (Kelvin) Walker; loving grandmother of Steven William You Peng Monsen; fond sister of the late June A. Vance. She is lovingly remembered by many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. She is a graduate of Carl Schurz High School and attended Wright Junior College in Chicago. Rosemary started her career in Chicago as a secretary for Motorola at the Augusta Blvd facility where she met her husband Bill of 54 years. After raising her family, she returned to work as a sales associate at Marshall Field's at Woodfield where she retired after 13 years of service. Rosemary enjoyed family gatherings, hosting holidays with ethnic foods and traditions and was known for her infamous Paczki Day celebrations. She was a longtime active member of All Saints Lutheran Church in Palatine where she participated in many service ministries as well as the weekly Women's Bible Study. She also enjoyed the fellowship of the avid quilters of the All Saints Lutheran Church Lutheran World Relief Quilts Ministry. Her greatest joy was preparing and displaying the quilts for the congregation's annual Quilt Sunday celebration before shipping the quilts off to those in need around the world. In lieu of flowers, memorials in honor of Rosemary Monsen (please indicate), appreciated to Lutheran World Relief Quilts and Kits Shipping Fund with donations made to All Saints Lutheran Church, marked LWR Quilts, 630 South Quentin Road, Palatine, IL 60067; or to Smile Train, PO Box 96231, Washington, DC 20090-6231 or by calling 1-800-932-9541. For information, call the Ahlgrim Family Funeral Home, Palatine at 847-358-7411 or visit www.ahlgrimffs.com
.