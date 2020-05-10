|
INGLESIDE - Rosemary P. Frisbee, age 84, was a resident of Ingleside, IL for 25 years. Rosemary was the beloved wife of the late Robert, loving mother of Sue (Rich) Ravenscraft and the late Mary (John) Mazur and the late Cindy (Jim) Kaminski; cherished grandmother of Mike (Jen) Mazur, Tammi (Zach) Sassolino, Jim (Sherry) Kaminski and Jennifer (Ray) Drachus; proud great-grandmother of Rose, Jimmy, Morgan and Hudson. Rosemary was born July 12, 1935 in Chicago and passed away Thursday, May 7, 2020 at Northwestern Lake Forest Hospital. Rosemary loved music, camping, country music and the holidays "Especially Christmas," but mostly she will be remembered as a dedicated wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. Due to the current world situation, visitation and funeral services are private. In lieu of flowers, memorials are appreciated to the . Sign the guest book at www.kisselburgwaucondafuneralhome.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on May 10, 2020