G.L. Hills Funeral Home, Ltd.
745 Graceland Avenue
Des Plaines, IL 60016
(847) 699-9003
Memorial Gathering
Friday, Aug. 9, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Christ Church
1492 Henry St.
Des Plaines, IL
Memorial service
Friday, Aug. 9, 2019
11:00 AM
Christ Church
1492 Henry St.
Des Plaines, IL
ROSINE C. WARNKE

ROSINE C. WARNKE Obituary
SCHAUMBURG - Rosine C. Warnke (nee Horn), age 96, formerly a longtime resident of Des Plaines, IL, passed away on June 17, 2019. A Memorial Service celebrating her life will be held on Friday, August 9th at Christ Church, 1492 Henry St., Des Plaines, IL 60016, 847-297-4230. A reception will be held at 10:00am in the narthex of the church, followed by the Memorial Service at 11:00am. For information, 847-699-9003 or glhillsfuneralhome.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Aug. 4, 2019
