SCHAUMBURG - Rosine C. Warnke (nee Horn), age 96, formerly a longtime resident of Des Plaines, IL, passed away on June 17, 2019. A Memorial Service celebrating her life will be held on Friday, August 9th at Christ Church, 1492 Henry St., Des Plaines, IL 60016, 847-297-4230. A reception will be held at 10:00am in the narthex of the church, followed by the Memorial Service at 11:00am. For information, 847-699-9003 or glhillsfuneralhome.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Aug. 4, 2019