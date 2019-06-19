|
DES PLAINES - Rosine Warnke (nee Horn), age 96, of Schaumburg, formerly a longtime resident of Des Plaines, IL, passed away on June 17, 2019. Beloved wife of the late William "Bill" John Warnke Jr. for 67 years. Loving mother of Steven (Patti), Thomas (Emily) and the late Gerald (Kristy) Warnke. Cherished grandmother of Carl (Julie), Curt (Winnie), Steven Jr. (Kate) Jennifer (Charles) Paul, Melissa and Laurie. Proud great-grandmother of Reaney, Reagan, Whitney, William, Miles, Ellis, Isaac, Addison, Otto, Caia, and the late Wilhelm. She is also survived by her sister-in-law, Marie Voss. Rosine and William were active members of Christ Church virtually all of their married lives. Rosine also enjoyed volunteering at Lutheran General Hospital for over 25 years. A memorial service will be held at Christ Church at a later date. Private burial will be at Memory Gardens Cemetery, Arlington Heights, IL. Memorials may be made to the church in the name of Rosine or to JDRF Rocky Mount Chapter at www.jdrf.org. Funeral care provided by G.L. Hills Funeral Home. For info, please call 847-699-9003 or glhillsfuneralhome.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on June 19, 2019