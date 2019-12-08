Daily Herald Obituaries
Williams-Kampp Funeral Home
430 E. Roosevelt Road
Wheaton, IL 60187
(630) 668-0016
Visitation
Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
St. Michael Catholic Church
310 S. Wheaton Ave.
Wheaton, IL
View Map
Funeral Mass
Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Michael Catholic Church
310 S. Wheaton Ave.
Wheaton, IL
View Map
ROSITA MARIE DISCIANNO

ROSITA MARIE DISCIANNO Obituary
ST. CHARLES - Rosita Marie Discianno, 86, passed away December 4, 2019. Beloved wife of Richard Sr.; loving mother of Richard Jr., (Jane), Stephen (Kristine), Michele (Brian) Tierney, Joseph (Maya), James (Antonia), Denise (James) McNamee, the late Rosita and step mother of Nikki Travis; proud grandmother of Richard III, Nicole, Katie, Thomas, Molly, Daniel, Elise, Jacqueline, Andrea, Phillip, Samantha, Sean, Rosie, Jane, Joseph and great-grandmother of Collin and Stella; dear sister Donald (Barbara) Fumo and the late Michael & Joseph. Visitation Thursday December 12, 2019 from 9 a.m. until time of Mass 10 a.m. at St. Michael Catholic Church 310 S. Wheaton Ave., Wheaton, IL 60187. Interment St. Michael Cemetery Wheaton, IL. In lieu of flowers donations appreciated to the 1801 S. Meyers Rd., Suite 100, Oakbrook Terrace, IL 60181. Info @ www.williams-kampp.com or 630-668-0016.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Dec. 8, 2019
