Daily Herald Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
MIDWEST MORTUARY SERVICE, LTD - Tinley Park
10024 West 190th Place
Mokena, IL 60448
(708) 478-3546
For more information about
ROSS MATHEWS
View Funeral Home Obituary
Resources
More Obituaries for ROSS MATHEWS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

ROSS JONATHAN MATHEWS

Obituary Condolences Gallery Flowers

Ross Jonathan Mathews, 55, of Wilmington, passed away suddenly on Tuesday, May 7th. He is survived by his Soul mate, Cheri Redden; his parents, Robert H. and Peggy S. (nee Nelson) Mathews of Mokena; Devoted brothers, Scott W. (Julie) Mathews and Sean P. (Deborah) Mathews, and many loving aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins. Ross, formerly of Mokena, was a long-time resident of Wilmington and was the proprietor of Graystone Motorsports. He was a proud US Army Veteran and a very active volunteer and supporter of community activities. In keeping with his wishes, cremation rites have be accorded. Interment services will be at Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery, 20953 W. Hoff Road, Elwood, on Friday, May 17th at 9:30 AM. A Memorial service for all his friends and family will be held on Sunday, May 19th at the Corner Tap, 201 N. Water Street, Wilmington beginning at 1:00 PM. In lieu of flowers, contributions to the donor's favorite charity in Ross's memory would be appreciated. Friends and family are encouraged to sign the online guest register and / or leave a message for the family at www.midwestmortuary.com. Arrangements entrusted to Midwest Mortuary Service 708-478-3546.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on May 14, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now