Ross Jonathan Mathews, 55, of Wilmington, passed away suddenly on Tuesday, May 7th. He is survived by his Soul mate, Cheri Redden; his parents, Robert H. and Peggy S. (nee Nelson) Mathews of Mokena; Devoted brothers, Scott W. (Julie) Mathews and Sean P. (Deborah) Mathews, and many loving aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins. Ross, formerly of Mokena, was a long-time resident of Wilmington and was the proprietor of Graystone Motorsports. He was a proud US Army Veteran and a very active volunteer and supporter of community activities. In keeping with his wishes, cremation rites have be accorded. Interment services will be at Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery, 20953 W. Hoff Road, Elwood, on Friday, May 17th at 9:30 AM. A Memorial service for all his friends and family will be held on Sunday, May 19th at the Corner Tap, 201 N. Water Street, Wilmington beginning at 1:00 PM. In lieu of flowers, contributions to the donor's favorite charity in Ross's memory would be appreciated.