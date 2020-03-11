|
LAKE VILLA - Roxy Henley, 53, passed away peacefully at her home on March 6, 2020. She was born November 24, 1966 in Albion, Michigan, the daughter of Richard Pluta and Linda Snow. Roxy lived her life to love and support her family. Through her hard work and inspirational efforts she built a business that brought her entire family closer together and a home that transpired "family welcome" any time day or night. She was the nana and mother who could never say no. She loved to spoil her children and grandchildren and always seemed to manage in that extra ice cream scoop, a sleepover on an odd night, or squeezing that additional hug from nana before you left her home (with a snack and juice box in hand of course). She ran her business selflessly and lovingly. She helped hundreds maybe thousands of people develop themselves, and inspired them to be their best version every day. That rich sharing of love, joyfulness, and positivity is how Roxy's legacy truly resonates. She is loved and dearly missed but would want that message to thrive on. So remind yourself something that Roxy would ask herself every day, and that is "How do I want to be remembered*" Roxy is survived by her loving husband of 20 years, Aaron; her children, Amber (Brian), Brittany, Tyler, Adam, Robyn, Jacob and Spencer; her grandchildren, Max, Makenzie, Gianna, Jordan, Greyson and Beau; and brother, Joe Pluta. She was preceded in death by her mother, Linda. Visitation will be held Friday, March 13, from 3-8 p.m. at Davenport Family Funeral Home and Crematory, 941 S Old Rand Rd., Lake Zurich, IL 60047. The funeral service will be held the following day, Saturday, March 14, at 9:30 a.m. with visitation beginning at 8:30 a.m. at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Roxy's memory to Metropolitan Family Services, at the heart of Chicago's city and suburban communities responding to the needs of families. Donations may be made by visiting www.gofundme.com/roxycares. For online condolences, visit www.davenportfamily.com or call 847-550-4221 for information.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Mar. 11, 2020