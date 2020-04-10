|
Roy Allen Safanda died March 12, 2020 in Marin County, California after a brief hospitalization. He was 80 years old. Roy was predeceased by his wife, Janet Wright Safanda. He is survived by his sons, David and John and their families and his cat, Jack. Roy was a graduate of Harvard College, University of Michigan Law School and Harvard Business School. He practiced law in Kane County for 45 years with his brother, Carl and served as a Chapter 7 bankruptcy trustee. Roy was an accomplished fisherman and enjoyed catch and release bass fishing on Wednesday afternoons at Lake Geneva with his pal Chuck Payne and guide Tom Billing. Roy did not suffer fools lightly, but he was a loyal friend to many. A remembrance will be held at a later date. Contributions in his name may be made to: Orion Ensemble, 1107 N. Fischer Drive, Addison, IL 60101.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Apr. 10, 2020