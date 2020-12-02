Roy E. Holmgren, 89, passed away on Thursday, Nov. 26, 2020 in Naples, Florida. He was born Aug. 4, 1931 in Lake Bluff, IL and had been a Libertyville resident for most of his life. He was a 1968 graduate of Libertyville High School and received his mechanical engineering degree from Purdue University in 1952. He was a member of St. Lawrence Episcopal Church in Libertyville and enjoyed golf and traveling. Roy was a former member of Midlane and McHenry Country Clubs, was a retired employee of Anchor Coupling and was a former Libertyville realtor. Surviving are his son, Steve (Anita) Holmgren; 2 daughters, Jenne Holmgren and Patty (Chris) Perry; 6 grandchildren, Ben Holmgren, Lauren and Matt Hall, Taylor, Andrew and Lexie Perry; and 7 great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his wife, Nancy Holmgren in 2000; and by his daughter, Judy Hall. Visitation will be at 12 pm until time of services at 1:00 pm on Saturday, Dec. 5, 2020 at the Burnett-Dane Funeral Home, 120 W. Park Ave. (Rt. 176, one block west of Milwaukee Ave.), Libertyville. Interment will follow at Lakeside Cemetery. Memorial contributions can be made to his church. Info, 847-362-3009 or please share a memory at www.burnettdane.com
.