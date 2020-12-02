1/
ROY E. HOLMGREN
1931 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share ROY's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Roy E. Holmgren, 89, passed away on Thursday, Nov. 26, 2020 in Naples, Florida. He was born Aug. 4, 1931 in Lake Bluff, IL and had been a Libertyville resident for most of his life. He was a 1968 graduate of Libertyville High School and received his mechanical engineering degree from Purdue University in 1952. He was a member of St. Lawrence Episcopal Church in Libertyville and enjoyed golf and traveling. Roy was a former member of Midlane and McHenry Country Clubs, was a retired employee of Anchor Coupling and was a former Libertyville realtor. Surviving are his son, Steve (Anita) Holmgren; 2 daughters, Jenne Holmgren and Patty (Chris) Perry; 6 grandchildren, Ben Holmgren, Lauren and Matt Hall, Taylor, Andrew and Lexie Perry; and 7 great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his wife, Nancy Holmgren in 2000; and by his daughter, Judy Hall. Visitation will be at 12 pm until time of services at 1:00 pm on Saturday, Dec. 5, 2020 at the Burnett-Dane Funeral Home, 120 W. Park Ave. (Rt. 176, one block west of Milwaukee Ave.), Libertyville. Interment will follow at Lakeside Cemetery. Memorial contributions can be made to his church. Info, 847-362-3009 or please share a memory at www.burnettdane.com.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Daily Herald on Dec. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
5
Visitation
12:00 - 01:00 PM
Burnett-Dane Funeral Home, LTD.
Send Flowers
DEC
5
Service
01:00 PM
Burnett-Dane Funeral Home, LTD.
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Burnett-Dane Funeral Home, LTD.
120 West Park Avenue
Libertyville, IL 60048
847-362-3009
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Daily Herald

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved