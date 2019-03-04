Daily Herald Obituaries
Roy F. Mabus, 72, of Elk Grove VIllage, passed away February 12th, 2019. He was a retired 25 year employee of Alexian Brothers Medical Center where he was awarded Employee of the Month. Roy was a disabled Army Veteran and served during the Vietnam War. A few years ago, he was awarded by Elk Grove Village for his action, where he saved a neighbor's life by doing CPR after finding him lying on the street. Roy is survived by his dear sister Margie Ascone and loving nieces and nephews. He was the son of the late Paul and late Lois Mabus and was loved by many. A memorial service will be held at a later date. For more information, 847-640-0566 or www.grovememorialchapel.com .
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Mar. 4, 2019
