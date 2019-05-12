MT. PROSPECT - Roy Kerzek, age 91, passed away peacefully on April 27 at Lutheran General Hospital, Park Ridge, IL. He is survived by his loving wife, Trudy, and his cherished daughters, Karen & Sue. He was uncle to Larry (Roseanne) Fett and Pat Duncombe and her daughters, Deanna & Dawn, and her granddaughters, Melanie & Lulu. He was predeceased by his parents, Louis & Agnes (Radziejewski) Kerzek and his sister, Lorraine (George) Fett. Roy was born in Chicago on July 4, 1927. He graduated from Carl Schurz High School in 1944 and attended the University of Illinois. He dated Trudy Pettersson, for nine months, followed by a wonderful marriage of 68 years. Roy & Trudy moved to Des Plaines, IL in 1953 and 20 years later moved to Mt. Prospect, IL, where many friendships were formed. Roy worked over 40 years in the automotive industry with Ford, Cadillac & Mercedes. He was a "jack of all trades", as well as an artist and talented handyman. Roy was a long-time member of the Des Plaines Elks Club and a past member of Rolling Green Country Club, where he enjoyed times spent with his buddies golfing, shooting skeet and just having fun. Roy loved spending vacations with Trudy at the Kilworry Resort, on the Whitefish Chain of Lakes, in Minnesota. He loved fishing, the outdoors, making new friends and having a drink or two. Roy was a good, considerate husband, father and lover of pets. He told his family, "I had a good life." Plans for a celebration of Roy's life are pending. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to NAMI, National Alliance on Mental Illness, 3803 N. Fairfax Drive, Suite 100, Arlington, VA 22203 (www.nami.org) Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on May 12, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary