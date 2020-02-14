|
MOUNT PROSPECT - Roy P. Caponi was born August 20, 1922 in Chicago to Joseph and Anna Caponi. He passed away peacefully on February 12, 2020. Roy is in heaven playing golf and poker with his buddies, planning his next trip to Vegas to play in a Keno tournament, watching his beloved Cubs, fantasy football players and fantasy golfer all while playing the Saints Go Marching in on his kazoo. Roy is survived by his wife of 55 years, Donna (nee Ackermann) Caponi; his children Barry (Nancy) Caponi, Debra (Scott) Newman, Brian (Jiji) Caponi, Todd (Christy) Caponi; his grandchildren Anton (Kelli), Dana (Andy), Daniel (Patrick), Kyle, Adam, Skye, Eden and Luke; great grandfather of Bailey. Roy is preceded in death by his parents. Visitation Sunday, February 16, 2020 from 2:00 PM until 7:00 PM at the Glueckert Funeral Home, Ltd., 1520 N. Arlington Heights Road, (4 blocks south of Palatine Road) Arlington Heights and Monday, February 17, 2020, at St. Thomas Becket Catholic Church, 1321 N. Burning Bush Lane, Mount Prospect, from 10:00 AM until the time of funeral Mass at 11:00 AM. Entombment Memory Gardens Cemetery. Funeral information and condolences www.GlueckertFH.com or 847-253-0168.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Feb. 14, 2020