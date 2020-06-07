ROY W. KUNKE
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share ROY's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Roy W. Kunke, 80, passed away on Friday, June 5, 2020 at Advocate Condell Medical Center in Libertyville, IL. He was born September 4, 1939 in Libertyville where he was a longtime resident and a 1977 graduate of Libertyville High School. Roy was the owner of the Forester Restaurant in Lake Forest and Lake Aire Restaurant in Zion, IL. He was also the former fleet service director for Condell Medical Center and Highland Park Hospital for many years. Roy enjoyed fishing, wood working and playing cribbage. Surviving are his 3 children, Michael Kunke, Janet (Douglas) Swihart and RuthAnne (Brian) Hall; 6 grandchildren, Andrew and Jacob Hall and Molly, Matthew, Abigail and Emma Swihart; brother, William (Carole) Kunke and brother-in-law, Warren Burns. He was preceded in death by his parents, William and Irene Kunke, his wife, Linda on March 2, 1998 and sisters, Emily and Judy. Services are being held on Saturday, June 27, 2020 at Lakeside Cemetery in Libertyville. In lieu of flowers, donations are appreciated to the Lake County Covid Relief Fund at United Way of Lake County, www.uwlc.org. Arrangements by Burnett-Dane Funeral Home in Libertyville. For info, 847-362-3009 or share a memory at www.burnettdane.com.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Daily Herald on Jun. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Burnett-Dane Funeral Home, LTD.
120 West Park Avenue
Libertyville, IL 60048
847-362-3009
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved