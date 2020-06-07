Roy W. Kunke, 80, passed away on Friday, June 5, 2020 at Advocate Condell Medical Center in Libertyville, IL. He was born September 4, 1939 in Libertyville where he was a longtime resident and a 1977 graduate of Libertyville High School. Roy was the owner of the Forester Restaurant in Lake Forest and Lake Aire Restaurant in Zion, IL. He was also the former fleet service director for Condell Medical Center and Highland Park Hospital for many years. Roy enjoyed fishing, wood working and playing cribbage. Surviving are his 3 children, Michael Kunke, Janet (Douglas) Swihart and RuthAnne (Brian) Hall; 6 grandchildren, Andrew and Jacob Hall and Molly, Matthew, Abigail and Emma Swihart; brother, William (Carole) Kunke and brother-in-law, Warren Burns. He was preceded in death by his parents, William and Irene Kunke, his wife, Linda on March 2, 1998 and sisters, Emily and Judy. Services are being held on Saturday, June 27, 2020 at Lakeside Cemetery in Libertyville. In lieu of flowers, donations are appreciated to the Lake County Covid Relief Fund at United Way of Lake County, www.uwlc.org. Arrangements by Burnett-Dane Funeral Home in Libertyville. For info, 847-362-3009 or share a memory at www.burnettdane.com.
Published in Daily Herald on Jun. 7, 2020.