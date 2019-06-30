Home

Visitation
Friday, Jul. 5, 2019
2:30 PM - 3:00 PM
Presbyterian Church of Palatine
Memorial service
Friday, Jul. 5, 2019
3:00 PM
Presbyterian Church of Palatine
Royce V. Martin, 98, passed away peacefully in his sleep on May 27, 2019. Loving husband of the late Gloria for 65 years. Survived by his children, Jana (Tom) Baker, Catherine (Bruce) Burandt, John (Lisa) Martin, Robert (Tere) Martin, 13 grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren, and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, Clarence and Vashti Martin, his wife, Gloria, sister, Gwen McDaniel, brother, Clarence J. "Bill" Martin. Born on July 4,1920 to Clarence and Vashti Martin in Portland, IN. Royce lived a long full life, graduating from college, serving in WWII, teaching school, a long career with Allstate and always enjoying sports, traveling, friends and family. He was a longtime Palatine resident and a charter member of the Presbyterian Church of Palatine. A memorial service celebrating his life will be held at the Presbyterian Church of Palatine on Friday, July 5, 2019 at 3:00 p.m. Visitation at 2:30 p.m. until time of service. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Presbyterian Church of Palatine, 800 E. Palatine Road, Palatine, IL 60074, or Illinois Veterans Home, 1015 O'Connor Ave., LaSalle, IL 61301.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on June 30, 2019
