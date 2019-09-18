Daily Herald Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Burnett-Dane Funeral Home, LTD.
120 West Park Avenue
Libertyville, IL 60048
847-362-3009
Visitation
Monday, Sep. 23, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Burnett-Dane Funeral Home, LTD.
120 West Park Avenue
Libertyville, IL 60048
View Map
Prayer Service
Tuesday, Sep. 24, 2019
10:00 AM
Burnett-Dane Funeral Home, LTD.
120 West Park Avenue
Libertyville, IL 60048
View Map
Service
Tuesday, Sep. 24, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Joseph Church
121 E. Maple Ave.
Libertyville, IL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for RUBEN SALGADO
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

RUBEN SALGADO


1940 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
RUBEN SALGADO Obituary
Ruben Salgado, 78, passed away on September 15, 2019 at The Sheridan of Green Oaks. He was born on December 7, 1940 in Tampa, FL and has been a Libertyville resident since 1982. He was a member of the Medinah Shrine and the Masonic Lodge in Antioch. Ruben was a prominent local business owner of a trucking company in Lake County. Surviving are his 3 children, Tracy Salgado, Kim (Scott) Smith and Paul (Wilma) Salgado; 8 grandchildren, Christine, Jeffery, Michael, Steven, Natalie, Nicole, George and Alysia and by 6 great-grandchildren, Grace, Lilly, Tristan, Gianna, Braelynn and Braxton. He was preceded in death by his son, Jeffery in 1995 and by his wife, Nancy in 2016. A visitation will be held from 5:00 to 8:00 p.m. Monday at Burnett-Dane Funeral Home, 120 W. Park Ave. (Rt. 176, one block west of Milwaukee Ave.) in Libertyville. Prayers will be at 10:00 a.m. at the funeral home before going to Mass at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, September 24, 2019 at St. Joseph Church, 121 E. Maple Ave., Libertyville, IL. Entombment will be at Ascension Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to the American Parkinson Disease Association, 1800 N. Main Street, #215, Wheaton, IL 60187. For info, 847-362-3009 or share a memory at www.burnettdane.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Sept. 18, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of RUBEN's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Burnett-Dane Funeral Home, LTD.
Download Now