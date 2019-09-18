|
Ruben Salgado, 78, passed away on September 15, 2019 at The Sheridan of Green Oaks. He was born on December 7, 1940 in Tampa, FL and has been a Libertyville resident since 1982. He was a member of the Medinah Shrine and the Masonic Lodge in Antioch. Ruben was a prominent local business owner of a trucking company in Lake County. Surviving are his 3 children, Tracy Salgado, Kim (Scott) Smith and Paul (Wilma) Salgado; 8 grandchildren, Christine, Jeffery, Michael, Steven, Natalie, Nicole, George and Alysia and by 6 great-grandchildren, Grace, Lilly, Tristan, Gianna, Braelynn and Braxton. He was preceded in death by his son, Jeffery in 1995 and by his wife, Nancy in 2016. A visitation will be held from 5:00 to 8:00 p.m. Monday at Burnett-Dane Funeral Home, 120 W. Park Ave. (Rt. 176, one block west of Milwaukee Ave.) in Libertyville. Prayers will be at 10:00 a.m. at the funeral home before going to Mass at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, September 24, 2019 at St. Joseph Church, 121 E. Maple Ave., Libertyville, IL. Entombment will be at Ascension Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to the American Parkinson Disease Association, 1800 N. Main Street, #215, Wheaton, IL 60187. For info, 847-362-3009 or share a memory at www.burnettdane.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Sept. 18, 2019