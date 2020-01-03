|
Ruby E. Walsh Nee Hicks. Dearly Beloved Mother of Deborah (Richard) Glosson. Loving Daughter of the late Joseph and Thelma Hicks. Cherished Grandmother of Anthony, Blake and Rachel. Dear Sister of the late Louise, Mildred, Wesley, Reatha, Velma and Clifford. Dear Aunt and Friend of Many. Visitation Saturday from 9 until 11 A.M. with a service at 11 A.M.. Private Entombment at Baxter Mausoleum in Mountain Home Arkansas. In Lieu of Fowers, Donations to Heritage Health, 355 Raymond St. Elgin IL 60121 would be appreciated. Family entrusted the care of Ruby to Carbonara Funeral Home.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Jan. 3, 2020