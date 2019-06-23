HAINESVILLE - Rudolf Erich Malz, 81, passed away June 19,2019 at his home. Rudy was born on January 2, 1938 in Chicago, IL to Rudolf and Erna (Mudroch) Malz. He attended Valparaiso University. Rudy worked at Abbott Laboratories in North Chicago for many decades. He was an active member of Prairie Circle Unitarian Universalist Congregation, and was involved in their Social Justice Committee and children's education. Rudy loved singing and was a member of many choirs over the years, including Bel Canto Chorus in Milwaukee. He enjoyed gardening and especially loved roses. He traveled extensively throughout the United States and Europe. He particularly enjoyed his trips to Germany to visit family. He enjoyed spending time with his granddaughters more than anything. Rudy is survived by his two daughters, Jennifer (Rex) Williamson of Williamsville, IL and Leslie Malz of Arlington Heights, IL; two granddaughters, Hannah (Aaron) Foss of Sandwich, IL and Rebecca Williamson of Williamsville, IL; and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; two sisters, Dorothea (Walt) Muente and Dolores (Herb) Stride; one brother, Manfred (Marilyn) Malz; and his former wife and friend, Sandra Malz. A memorial visitation will be held on Thursday, June 27, 2019 from 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 pm at Strang Funeral Chapel, 410 E. Belvidere Rd., Grayslake, IL 60030. A memorial visitation and service will be held on Friday, June 28, 2019 from 10:00am until 11:00am with the memorial service commencing at 11:00am at Strang Funeral Chapel & Crematorium, 410 E. Belvidere Rd., Grayslake, IL 60030. Interment will be held privately. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Prairie Circle Unitarian Universalist Social Justice Committee or Bel Canto Chorus of Milwaukee. For more information, please contact 847-223-8122 or log onto www.strangfuneral.org. Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on June 23, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary