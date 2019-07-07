|
It is with sadness we announce the passing of Rudolf H. Ruttendjie of Richmond on June 15, 2019. For 56 years, he was the beloved husband of Joanne; dedicated father of Ingrid (Robert) Wadsworth and Debbie (Steve) Millett; doting grandfather of Victoria, Spencer and Olivia Enriquez, and Caeli and Beck Millett. Rudy was most proud of his family, loved puttering in his garden, singing karaoke and being with his wife. Ceremony/celebration of life at St. Peter's Catholic Church, 2118 Main St., Spring Grove, IL 60081 at 1 p.m., Sunday, July 21 (Rudy's 80th birthday).
