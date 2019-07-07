Home

POWERED BY

Services
St Peter Church
2118 Main Street
Spring Grove, IL 60081
Celebration of Life
Sunday, Jul. 21, 2019
1:00 PM
St. Peter's Catholic Church
2118 Main St.
Spring Grove, IL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for RUDY RUTTENDJIE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

RUDY H. RUTTENDJIE


1939 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
RUDY H. RUTTENDJIE Obituary
It is with sadness we announce the passing of Rudolf H. Ruttendjie of Richmond on June 15, 2019. For 56 years, he was the beloved husband of Joanne; dedicated father of Ingrid (Robert) Wadsworth and Debbie (Steve) Millett; doting grandfather of Victoria, Spencer and Olivia Enriquez, and Caeli and Beck Millett. Rudy was most proud of his family, loved puttering in his garden, singing karaoke and being with his wife. Ceremony/celebration of life at St. Peter's Catholic Church, 2118 Main St., Spring Grove, IL 60081 at 1 p.m., Sunday, July 21 (Rudy's 80th birthday).
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on July 7, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.