Services
McMurrough Funeral Chapel
101 Park Place
Libertyville, IL 60048
847-362-2626
Visitation
Saturday, Apr. 27, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
McMurrough Funeral Chapel
101 Park Place
Libertyville, IL 60048
View Map
Service
Saturday, Apr. 27, 2019
1:00 PM
McMurrough Funeral Chapel
101 Park Place
Libertyville, IL 60048
View Map
LIBERTYVILLE - Russell C. Walton, Jr., 79, longtime Libertyville resident, passed away April 13, 2019 at his home surrounded by family, from complications of Alzheimer's. Russell graduated Libertyville High in 1957 and served 2 years in the US Army stationed in Germany. For the past 50 + years he owned and operated his own business, Machinery Eyelets and Service, Inc. He enjoyed working on cars, remodeling his home, NASCAR racing and vacationing with family and friends. Russell is survived by his wife of 45 years, Mary Jane Walton (Scahill); 3 children, Rusty Walton (Kim), Penny Starcher (Harold), Lynsay Johnson (Mike); 3 stepchildren, Maureen Harris, Christopher Morozin (Jenny), Brian Morozin; 17 grandchildren and 3 great-grandchildren; his sister, Joan Bacci (Robert); and many nieces and nephews. Russell is preceded in death by his parents, Russell C. Walton Sr. and Frances Walton (Martin); brother, John Walton; sister, Marylyn Hunt. Family will receive friends April 27th from 11:00 am to 1:00 pm at McMurrough Funeral Chapel, Ltd., 101 Park Place (Route 176, one block east of Milwaukee Ave.), Libertyville, where there will be a service with military honors at 1:00 pm. Funeral info, 847-362-2626. Please sign the guestbook at libertyvillefuneralhome.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Apr. 21, 2019
