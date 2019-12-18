Daily Herald Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Leonard Memorial Funeral Home - Glen Ellyn
565 Duane Street
Glen Ellyn, IL 60137
(630) 469-0032
Visitation
Friday, Dec. 20, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Leonard Memorial Funeral Home - Glen Ellyn
565 Duane Street
Glen Ellyn, IL 60137
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019
10:00 AM
Glen Ellyn Evangelical Covenant Church
277 Hawthorne Blvd.
Glen Ellyn, IL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for RUSSELL JADERHOLM
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

RUSSELL EDWIN JADERHOLM

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
RUSSELL EDWIN JADERHOLM Obituary
GLEN ELLYN - Russell Edwin Jaderholm, age 94. Husband of 64 years to the late Lujean. Father of Kurt (Kathy) of Fishers, IN, John (Carol) of Hoffman Estates, IL and Ron (Diane) of Wheaton, IL. Grandfather of Megan (Dave) Keating, Abby Jaderholm, Jayne (Timo) Betina, Timothy Jaderholm, Daniel Jaderholm, Thomas Jaderholm and Kathryn Jaderholm, and great-grandfather of Kira and Keegan Keating. Visitation Friday, December 20, 4pm - 8pm at Leonard Memorial Home, 565 Duane St., Glen Ellyn IL. Funeral Service Saturday, December 21, 10am at the Glen Ellyn Evangelical Covenant Church, 277 Hawthorne Blvd., Glen Ellyn. Interment will be at Forest Hill Cemetery, Glen Ellyn, IL. For enhanced obituary, visit www.leonardmemorialhome.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Dec. 18, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of RUSSELL's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Leonard Memorial Funeral Home - Glen Ellyn
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -