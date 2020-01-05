Daily Herald Obituaries
Visitation
Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020
3:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Prayer Service
Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020
9:00 AM
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Colette Catholic Church
3900 S. Meadow Dr.,
Rolling Meadows, IL
Interment
Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020
1:30 PM
Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery
20953 W. Hoff Road
Elwood, IL
RUSSELL FRANCIS WILLIAMS


1928 - 2020
Russell F. Williams was born May 17, 1928 in Oak Park, Illinois, and passed away after a lengthy illness January 1, 2020 at home in Rolling Meadows surrounded by his family. Russell "Russ" was the beloved husband of Mary Jo Williams (nee Morgan); loving father of Julie Martynowycz (Peter) Cynthia Williams, Dan (Jen) Williams, Nora Williams-Fielder (Bobby) Fielder; loving grandfather of Jennifer Sutton, Michael Martynowycz, Elizabeth Caifano, Elise Bono, Thomas Fielder, Jack Williams, Alyssa Williams, Caitlin Williams; great-grandfather to 5; dear son of the late Blaine V. and Lillian (nee Frogner) Williams; much loved brother of Marilynne A. Dorfman and the late Blaine V. Williams Jr. Russ and Mary Jo Williams were married for 67 years! Residents of Rolling Meadows since 1958 and active members at St. Colette Church since its inception. Russ served in the US Army as an MP in WWII and was honorably discharged. He enjoyed a career in sales to military contractors. Visitation for will be held Tuesday, January 7, 2020 from 3:00 to 9:00 p.m. at the Ahlgrim Family Funeral Home, 201 N. Northwest Highway, Palatine, IL 60067. Prayers will begin Wednesday, January 8th at 9:00 a.m. at the Ahlgrim Family Funeral Home, Palatine with Funeral Mass beginning at 10:00 a.m. at St. Colette Catholic Church, 3900 S. Meadow Dr., Rolling Meadows, IL 60008. Interment with full military honors will be held Wednesday, January 8th at 1:30 p.m. at Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery, 20953 W. Hoff Road, Elwood, IL 60421. For information, please call the Ahlgrim Family Funeral Home, Palatine at 847-358-7411, or visit www.ahlgrimffs.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Jan. 5, 2020
