Russell L. Geldmacher, 91, of Naples, Fla., & Elgin, Il passed away in the comfort of his home with his loving partner Patti Runkel by his side on June 2, 2019. He was born August 30, 1927 & raised in Elgin Il, the son of Walter C. & Emma Goers Geldmacher along with his 3 brothers, Robert, Ralph & Donald; all preceded Russ in death. Russ is survived by his adoring family ~ partner of 21 years Patti Runkel of Naples, Fl; 4 loving children Jay Geldmacher (Judy) of Palm Dessert, Ca & Elgin, Il; Cathy Nathan (Bob) of Deerfield, Il; Lisa Perry (Brett) of Elgin, Il; Tom Geldmacher (Audra) of Verona, Wi as well as Richard Runkel (Kaelyn). Papa/Grandpa was blessed with 12 grandchildren & 4 great-grandchildren. Prior to his retirement in 1996, for 20 years Russ (along with his partner Russ Gardner) co-owned Gardner & Geldmacher, a premier & highly respected Premium Co which provided businesses with gifts and rewards to recognize employees for their sales achievements and service. Formerly he worked for Bulova Watch Co & after graduating from Marquette University he started his career with Elgin Watch Co. Russ proudly served as a member of the United States Army. He was stationed in Japan after WW II, under the direction of General Douglas A. MacArthur as part of the rehabilitation & occupation. Mr Geldmacher raised his family in Elgin Il where he also had attended high school. At EHS, Russ began a multitude of illustrious athletic endeavors including but not limited to basketball, baseball & golf. His athleticism is legendary along with his love of nature, art & music. He spent many summers in Powers Lake, Wi with his partner Patti, family & friends, where he loved to sail, fish & entertain. Among unending attributes, Russ will be remembered as the man everyone loved! ~ equally Russ cherished his time with family & friends. Russ enjoyed spending time at his church homes in Elgin & of late in Naples at Vanderbilt Presbyterian Church. The first of two Memorial Services was held in Naples, Fl on June 17, 2019 at Vanderbilt Presbyterian Church. The second Memorial will be in Elgin, Illinois as follows: *Celebration of Life Service at Holy Trinity Lutheran Church, 357 Division Street, Elgin Illinois 60120, Saturday August 10, 2019, 10:30 AM. All are welcome. Officiating is Pastor Jeff Mikyska. Gravesite Services will be private. In Lieu of flowers please consider a Memorial contribution in Honor of Russell Geldmacher to: Elgin Sports Hall of Fame Foundation, P.O. Box 1133, Elgin Illinois 60121. Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on July 12, 2019