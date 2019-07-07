ROLLING MEADOWS - Russell M. Roselli was born on May 25, 1955 in Elmhurst to Mario and Isabel (nee Burghgraef) Roselli. He died peacefully, Tuesday, July 2, 2019 in Rolling Meadows. Russell formerly worked as an Impact Print Operator for Signature Group in Schaumburg and was currently retired. He was a member of St. Peter Lutheran Church in Arlington Heights. Russell will always be remembered for his loyalty and love for family and friends, including "The Gang" - his close-knit group whose friendship spanned decades. Russell had an amazing memory and ability to recall details from past activities from his life and historical events, especially obscure trivia about U.S. Presidents, their terms and families. He was also an avid movie buff and enjoyed music ranging from the Beatles to Pink Floyd. He loved to spend time with his family and was loved by all. Russell is survived by his spouse of 25 years, Kerri (nee Arndt); children, Phillip Roselli and Kaleigh Roselli; siblings, Brian Roselli, Ronald (Linda) Roselli and Lori (Steven) Moreau; nieces and nephews, Michael, Alyssa, Deanna, and Marco Roselli, Liane, Eric, and Kevin Moreau, and Gregory and Grace Ludwig. He was preceded in death by his parents, Mario and Isabel Roselli. Visitation Monday, July 8, 2019 from 3:00 pm until 8:00 pm at Glueckert Funeral Home Ltd., 1520 N. Arlington Heights Road (four blocks south of Palatine Road), Arlington Heights, IL 60004. Funeral Service 11:00 am, Tuesday, July 9, 2019 at St. Peter Lutheran Church, 111 West Olive Street, Arlington Heights, IL 60004. Interment will be at St. Peter Lutheran Church Cemetery in Arlington Heights. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to the Comfort Dog Ministry at St. Peter Lutheran Church by logging onto www.FullLifeInChrist.org and designating gifts to "Susie Comfort Dog" Ministry. Funeral information and condolences can be given at www.GlueckertFuneralHome.com or 847-253-0168. Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on July 7, 2019