PALATINE - The visitation for Russell M. Thrun, 80, of Palatine since 1985, will be held Sunday, March 10, 2019 from 1:00 p.m. until the time of the funeral service at 3:00 p.m. at the Ahlgrim Family Funeral Home, 201 N. Northwest Highway, Palatine, IL 60067. Interment will be private. Russell was born August 4, 1938 in Pingree Grove, Illinois, and he passed away, peacefully, surrounded by his children, February 27, 2019 in Barrington, Illinois. Loving father of Michelle (Dan) St. John and Scott (Caren) Thrun; loving grandfather of Ethan, Alyssa, Jordyn, Kaylie and Nicholas; dear son of the late Martin and Loretta (nee Eggers) Thrun; loving brother of Roger (Karla) Thrun and the late Kenneth Thrun and Rosemary Penoyer. In lieu of flowers, donations appreciated to the JourneyCare Foundation, 405 Lake Zurich Road, Barrington, IL 60010. For information, call the Ahlgrim Family Funeral Home, Palatine, at 847-358-7411 or visit www.ahlgrimffs.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Mar. 3, 2019