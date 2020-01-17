Daily Herald Obituaries
|
Countryside Funeral Home and Crematory
1640 S Greenmeadows Blvd. at Barrington Road
Streamwood, IL 60107
(630) 289-8054
Funeral Mass
Monday, Jan. 20, 2020
11:00 AM
St. Ansgar Church
Visitation
Monday, Jan. 20, 2020
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Countryside Funeral Home and Crematory
1640 S Greenmeadows Blvd. at Barrington Road
Streamwood, IL 60107
Visitation for Ruth A. Cord nee Matlavage of Hanover Park, will be held Monday, January 20, 2020 2:00 - 8:00p.m. at the Countryside Funeral Home and Crematory 1640 Greenmeadows Blvd. (at Barrington Rd.) Streamwood/Schaumburg. Prayers Tuesday 10:15a.m. at the funeral home. Mass 11:00am at St. Ansgar Church. Interment St. Michael the Archangel Cemetery. Ruth is the beloved wife of Paul, Sr.; loving mother of Paul (Sandra), Jr., Mary Cord, John M., Julie (Jeffrey) Petsinger, Jill Cord and Jennifer (Jeff Provisor) Cord; cherished grandmother of Daniel (Shiela) Cord, David (Marina) Cord, Sarah, Joseph and Rachel Petsinger; proud great grandmother of Theresa and Colin Cord; dear sister of the late Vincent and Frank Matle; many loving nieces and nephews. Donations made to Central Assoc. of the Miraculous Medal in Philadelphia 475 E. Chelton Ave. Philadelphia, PA 19144 or cammonline.org. 630-289-8054.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Jan. 17, 2020
