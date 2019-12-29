|
ST. CHARLES - Ruth A. Peterson, 92, died peacefully on Christmas Day 2019 at her residence in River Glen Assisted Living in St. Charles. A lifelong love of music was highlighted by over 30 years of service as the organist at Bethlehem Lutheran Church in Elgin. The daughter of Harold and Ellen Anderson, Ruth was born on June 14, 1927 in Geneva, IL. On August 3, 1946 she married Melvin L. Peterson at Bethlehem Lutheran Church in St. Charles. She is survived by her husband of 73 years Melvin, son Tom (Diane) Peterson, two grandchildren Erik (Laura) Peterson, Carin (Brad) Masel, two great-grandchildren Ashe Masel and Ellinor Peterson, a niece, nephews and sister-in-law. A Memorial Visitation will be 10:00 to 11:00 A.M. Saturday, January 4, 2020, at Bethlehem Lutheran Church, 1145 N. 5th Avenue, St. Charles, IL 60174. A Memorial Service will follow the visitation a 11:00 A.M. at Bethlehem Lutheran Church. Donations in Ruth's memory may be made to Bethlehem Lutheran Church, 1145 N. 5th Ave., St. Charles, IL 60174. For more information, please call Yurs Funeral Home of St. Charles, 630-584-0060 or at www.yursfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Dec. 29, 2019