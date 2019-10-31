Daily Herald Obituaries
Kolssak Funeral Home, Ltd.
189 South Milwaukee Avenue
Wheeling, IL 60090
(847) 537-6600
Visitation
Friday, Nov. 1, 2019
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Kolssak Funeral Home, Ltd.
189 South Milwaukee Avenue
Wheeling, IL 60090
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019
10:00 AM
Long Grove Community Church
1110 Robert Parker Coffin Rd.
Interment
Following Services
Memorial Park Cemetery
Skokie, IL
RUTH ADELINE BIESMAN

RUTH ADELINE BIESMAN Obituary
WHEELING - Ruth Adeline Biesman (nee Branstrom), age 98. Beloved wife of the late John L. Biesman. Loving mother of Steven (Tricia) Biesmann. Loving aunt of Gary (Joanne) Branstrom and Sharon (George) Jozwik. Cherished great and great-great aunt of many. Loving friend to all. Visitation Friday from 3-8 pm at Kolssak Funeral Home, 189 S Milwaukee Ave (2 blocks south of Dundee Rd.), Wheeling. A Life Celebration Service will be held the following day at Long Grove Community Church at 10 am, 1110 Robert Parker Coffin Rd. Interment to follow at Memorial Park Cemetery, Skokie. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to a . To leave a condolence or for more information, visit www.funerals.pro or call 847-537-6600.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Oct. 31, 2019
