AURORA - Ruth Ann (Hendrickson) Benson passed away peacefully at her home in Aurora, IL surrounded by her family on December 14, 2019. Ruth was born on April 5, 1932 to Howard and Viola Hendrickson in her family home in Blanchardville, WI. Ruth graduated from Blanchardville High School where she was active in Band, Choir, Drama and the Luther League. She was also a high school Cheerleader and Prom Queen. Ruth graduated from the University of Wisconsin-Platteville where she was active in the Athenaeum Society and Chorus. She was a college Cheerleader and Philadelphia Winter Dance Queen. On the day Ruth became her college Homecoming Queen, she and Jim were engaged. Ruth and Jim married on June 28, 1953 and moved to Viola, WI where Ruth taught 2nd grade and Jim taught high school. Following the birth of their second child, Ruth and Jim moved back to Illinois where Jim started working at the Old Second National Bank. Ruth was very active in several community organizations including: Junior Women's Club, the Aurora Jaycee-ettes, Child Welfare Society, PTA Boards, Mid-West Early American Pressed Glass Club, Grace Lutheran Church, St. Mark's Lutheran Church, Faith Circle, and a 50-year member of the PEO Sisterhood Chapter BT. Ruth enjoyed various activities including spending summers at Westwind Swim Club, golfing at Aurora Country Club, and biking the trails of Fox Valley with family and friends. Ruth and Jim and their girls spent many summers camping with close friends all around the United States and later traveled with their friends to over 35 countries. Ruth and Jim and their family spent many spring breaks with a big group of friends from Aurora in Pensacola Beach, FL. Ruth and her family enjoyed family trips to places such as Disney World, Bermuda, London, Hawaii and a trip to Ruth and Jim's ancestral homelands-Norway and Sweden. Ruth is survived by her husband of 66 years, Jim, and their daughters and their families, Barb (Chuck) Carson of Phoenix, AZ, Diane Benson of Geneva, IL, Janet (Steve) Spears of Oro Valley, AZ, Karen (Jim) Hutton of Arlington Heights, IL, Beth (Jeff) Ulrich of Sugar Grove, IL, Mary (Ray) Bohr of Aurora, IL. She is also survived by her grandchildren, Michael (Nicole) Hutton, Kolette (Matt) McGary, Jordan Bohr (Matt Taylor), Cally Hutton (Pat Cooper) and Katie Ulrich; one great-granddaughter, Amelia Ruth Hutton. Ruth was looking forward to the arrival of her second great-granddaughter, Baby McGary, due in January. Ruth was preceded in death by her parents, Howard and Viola Hendrickson, her in-laws, Elmer and Edith Benson, and a brother, James Hendrickson. A Funeral Service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, December 21, 2019 at St. Mark's Lutheran Church in Aurora, IL. Visitation with the family and lunch will be held at the Church after the service. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the St. Mark's Lutheran Church Memorial Fund. Arrangements are being handled by The Healy Chapel, 332 W. Downer Pl., Aurora. For further information, please call 630-897-9291 or visit www.healychapel.com to leave an online condolence.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Dec. 19, 2019