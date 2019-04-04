ST. CHARLES - Ruth Ann Hansen, age 72, passed away April 1, 2019. She was born to John and Lois Branski in Fremont, Ohio. Ruth Ann's career started as a secretary and ended as an executive secretary for the president of Smithfield Foods before her retirement. She lived life to the fullest through simple pleasures. She loved boating and camping with her best friend and husband Terry. Ruth Ann planned the best family activities and outings enjoying time with her family. She is survived by her loving husband, Terry Hansen; two daughters, Denise (Michael) Behrens, Christine (Richard) Cates; grandson, Steven Ishmael; sisters, Martha (Jim) Farmer, Jeanie Van Den Arend; brother, John (Jackie) Branski; and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; and brother-in-law. Hood Van Den Arend. Visitation will be 10:00 A.M. to 12 Noon, Saturday, April 6, 2019 at Yurs Funeral Home, 405 E. Main St. (corner of Route 64 and Route 25), St. Charles, IL. A Funeral Service will follow the visitation at Noon at Yurs Funeral Home. Burial will be private. Memorial contributions may be made to in her memory. Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Apr. 4, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary