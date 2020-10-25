1/1
RUTH BOCK
1923 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share RUTH's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Ruth Bock was born March 24, 1923 in Chicago to Robert and Katherine (nee Radwanski) Dillman and passed away Wednesday October 21, 2020 at Sunrise of Buffalo Grove. Ruth enjoyed baking, cooking, gardening and she was an accomplished seamstress. Ruth is survived by her children, Judith K. Bock, William (Deborah) Bock; her grandchildren, Gregory (Stephanie) Bock, Natalie (Bradley Bartos) Bock; and her 23 nieces and nephews; great-aunt, great-great-aunt and great-great-great-aunt to many. Ruth is preceded in death by her husband, Herman Bock; parents, Robert and Katherine Dillman; and her 4 sisters, Helen (Kenneth) Hildebrant, Marie (Leo) Naske, Dorothy (Harold) Haislet, Louise (Charles) Laymen. Funeral services are private. Memorials can be made in Ruth's name to the Alzheimer's Association at https://www.alz.org/.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Daily Herald on Oct. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Kristan Funeral Home - Mundelein
219 West Maple Ave.
Mundelein, IL 60060
(847) 566-8020
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Daily Herald

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved