Ruth Bock was born March 24, 1923 in Chicago to Robert and Katherine (nee Radwanski) Dillman and passed away Wednesday October 21, 2020 at Sunrise of Buffalo Grove. Ruth enjoyed baking, cooking, gardening and she was an accomplished seamstress. Ruth is survived by her children, Judith K. Bock, William (Deborah) Bock; her grandchildren, Gregory (Stephanie) Bock, Natalie (Bradley Bartos) Bock; and her 23 nieces and nephews; great-aunt, great-great-aunt and great-great-great-aunt to many. Ruth is preceded in death by her husband, Herman Bock; parents, Robert and Katherine Dillman; and her 4 sisters, Helen (Kenneth) Hildebrant, Marie (Leo) Naske, Dorothy (Harold) Haislet, Louise (Charles) Laymen. Funeral services are private. Memorials can be made in Ruth's name to the Alzheimer's Association
at https://www.alz.org/
.