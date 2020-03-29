|
Ruth D. Lundy, age 88, a resident of Wheaton, IL passed away peacefully at home on March 21, 2020. She was born December 12, 1931 in Beaver Falls, Pennsylvania to Raymond and Ethel (McCollum) Dressler. Ruth grew up in Pennsylvania and received her Bachelor's in Business Administration from Geneva College in 1953. She moved to Chicago, IL after college where she met and married Lawrence Lundy. Ruth started her teaching career at Lake Park High School in Medinah, IL. In 1967, the Lundy family moved to Wheaton, IL. Ruth began teaching business classes in the Wheaton School District. Ruth was the faculty supervisor for Wheaton North DECA and loved her students. Ruth was Chairman of the Board for the Illinois Association of Business Professional from 1986-1993. She served as Board of Directors Secretary for DuPage Schools Credit Union from 1980-1993. In 1994, Ruth was awarded the Educator of the Year for Outstanding Service to Marketing Education. She earned her Masters of Education Degree in 1982. Ruth retired from teaching but continued to work in the Wheaton-Warrenville School District until 2010. Ruth loved to travel and take pictures of her adventures. Ruth was a dedicated member and Deacon at First Presbyterian Church of Wheaton. Ruth was highly involved with her grandchildren and her 'adopted' grandchildren. She was known and loved by many as 'Grandma Ruth'. Ruth moved to Wyndemere Senior Living in April 2018. For the last 18 months, Ruth was loved and cared for by the compassionate team at Westbridge Assisted Living. Ruth is survived by her children Debbie Fajkus (Charlie), Glenn Lundy, Dale Lundy (Suzy); her grandchildren Tim Fajkus (Stephanie), Chad Fajkus (Emily) and Tammy Lundy (Jerry Zywczyk); great-grandchildren Mona Fajkus and Chance Fajkus; her brothers John Dressler (Karen), James Dressler (Suzanne) and Paul Dressler (Mary); several nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews, cousins and dear friends that were all very important to her. Memorial gifts may be directed to the or First Presbyterian Church of Wheaton. A Celebration of Life will be scheduled at a later date. Family and friends may sign a guest book at hultgrenfh.com or call 630-668-0027 for information.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Mar. 29, 2020