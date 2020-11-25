Ruth Danker died November 17, 2020 in suburban Kansas City at age 95. She was born on Dec. 8, 1925 in Westfield, New Jersey to Janet (Morris) Slaight and George Wilmer Slaight II, who, in intriguing contrast, was both a farmer and bonds trader. Her mother Janet was born in England, her father in New York City. Ruth graduated from Red Bank Regional High School in Little Silver, New Jersey in 1942. She went on to earn her Baccalaureate at The College of William and Mary in Williamsburg, Virginia; and later worked as an illustrator for the New York Times and other publications. In 1948, she married Frederick R. Danker. The couple first settled in Westfield, New Jersey and later relocated to Arlington Heights, IL where they continued to raise their family. Cherished by those who knew her, Ruth was a fun, rather reserved lady known for her deadpan humor and keen acerbic wit. She was a terrific Mom, attentive and active in every aspect of kid raising. She was an active member of Faith Lutheran Church, Arlington Heights, for most of her life and volunteered for many years at the Lutheran Home for the Aged. Ruth relocated to Kansas City in 2018 to be closer to her son and family. She is survived by her son, George; grandsons, Ben, Brian, Jake, Kevin and Geoff; and five great-grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her late husband, Frederick Danker; her son, F. Richard Danker; and her daughter, Catherine Ellen Pardell. Ruth will be laid to rest in Princeton, NJ. Respectful of Ruth's wishes and the current zeitgeist, no services are planned.







