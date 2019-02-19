FOX LAKE - Ruth E. Ellerson was called home February 17, 2019, shortly after celebrating her 90th birthday with her family. Born in Berwyn, IL to Marie (Stark) Bozis and William Bozis, she was a longtime resident of Leisure Village. Ruth loved bowling and did so up until her 90th birthday, she also enjoyed a spirited game night of poker or Ship Captain Crew. Loving mother to Barb (Joe) Guetler, Jim (Crystal) Stelmasek and Jeff (Donna) Stelmasek. Loving grandmother to Joe, Jr. (Jody) Guetler, Andy (Shanna) Guetler, Kyle and Matthew Stelmasek, Suzanne (Matt) Engelmann, Pamela Stelmasek and Katie Stelmasek. Cherished great-grandmother to Sophie and Simon Guetler, Henry Engelmann, Eli Penge, grandcat Buddy and granddogs Millie and Bear. Fond aunt of many. Preceded by her parents, William and Marie (nee Stark) Bozis; daughter, Tina Stelmasek in infancy; sister, Dorothy (Jerry) Stechmiller and brother, Richard Bozis. We all celebrate her life and the wonderful memories we will carry with us in our hearts forever. Memorials in Ruth's name may be made to a Hospice or a Breast Cancer organization of your choice. A memorial service and celebration of life to be announced at a later date. Cremation arrangements entrusted to Hamsher Lakeside Funerals & Cremations, Fox Lake. You may leave online condolences at hamsherlakeside.com; 847-587-2100. Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Feb. 19, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary