|
|
Ruth Edna Behrens (nee Balak), age 98, passed away March 6, 2019 in Glendale, Wisconsin. Resident of Des Plaines for 71 years. Beloved wife of the late Robert H. Behrens for 41 years. Preceded in death by dear children Robert (Sandy) and Sharon. Loving mother of William (Sheryl) Behrens and Donald (Nancy) Behrens. Proud grandmother of Lori (Dane) Smith, Tamara (Gregg) Skala, Scott (Beth) Behrens, William Behrens, David (Kim) Behrens, Kevin (Cindy) Behrens, and Robert (Jenny) Behrens. Great-grandmother of Andrew, Eric, Jake, Katelyn, Bryan, Luke, Ryan, Kyle, Adam, Matthew, Rachel, Owen, Levi and Graham. Great-great-grandmother of Ava and Audrey. Ruth was the fond sister of the late Vlasta, Sylvia, Marianna, and Rose. She is survived by many dear nieces and nephews. Visitation Saturday, March 16th from 9:30 a.m. until time of service at 11:00 a.m. at G.L. Hills Funeral Home, 745 Graceland Ave., Des Plaines, IL. Burial will be at Ridgewood Cemetery, Des Plaines, IL. For information, 847-699-9003 or glhillsfuneralhome.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Mar. 12, 2019