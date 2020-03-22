|
|
Ruth Englehart Brockman, Nov. 16, 1930 - March 6, 2020. Ruth Brockman, 89, of Huntsville, AL, peacefully passed away on March 6th. She is survived by her sons, Tim of Missoula, MT, and Jon (Angie) of Huntsville. She will be greatly missed by her two grandchildren, Blake and Allie Brockman; and her sister, Anne Wright. Ruth was preceded in death by her husband, Donald Brockman, and sister, Mary Elmore. Ruth grew up in Fredericktown, MO. She graduated from the University of Missouri-Columbia. She spent most of her adult life in Libertyville, IL. She had a long, successful career as an elementary school teacher and principal. In 2013, Ruth relocated to Huntsville's Redstone Village. She immediately immersed herself in the community by joining Trinity United Methodist Church and PEO. A Celebration of Life will be at Libertyville United Methodist Church, Libertyville, IL, in the coming months, after the current world situation with Coronavirus improves. Details will be communicated when they are available. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the Boys & Girls Clubs of North Alabama.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Mar. 22, 2020