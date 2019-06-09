|
ELK GROVE VILLAGE - Ruth Gayer, 91, a lifelong resident of Elk Grove Village. Ruth was born September 21, 1927 in Chicago and passed away June 2, 2019 in Arlington Heights. Beloved wife of John Gayer; loving mother of Cheryl and Tony Petrone; dear grandmother of Daniel Petrone, Sarah Kircher and Lara Petrone. Visitation Friday June 14, 2019, 12:00 noon until time of Funeral Service 1:00 p.m. at Friedrichs Funeral Home, 320 W. Central Road (at Northwest Highway), Mount Prospect, IL 60056. Interment following the Funeral Service at Memory Gardens Cemetery, 2501 E. Euclid Ave., Arlington Heights, IL 60004. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to John Gayer's Lutheran Home Fund, c/o Cheryl Petrone, 610 S. Evergreen Ave., Arlington Heights, IL 60005. Funeral information, 847-255-7800 or www.friedrichsfh.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on June 9, 2019