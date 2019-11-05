|
Ruth J. Finneran, nee O'Connell, 87, passed away Sunday, November 3, 2019 surrounded by her loving family. Born May 22, 1932 in Oak Park, IL to James and Lauretta O'Connell, she attended Sienna High School and U of I. She was a resident of Hoffman Estates for over 60 years, employed at ABMC, Elk Grove village for over 30 years. Her family was first and foremost and spending time with them was all she asked for. She cherished her times at her lake home in Twin Lakes, WI and found peace there more than any other place on earth. She will be missed by her pup-her constant companion BG, the epitome of "who rescued who." She will be remembered most by her family for her unconditional love and support and by all who knew her for her kindness and sense of humor. Survivors include her children Kathleen (Paul) Saxton, Colleen (Christopher) Manor, Sharon Finneran, Edward (Maureen) Finneran, James Finneran, Michael (Kirstin) Finneran, and Kelly Schlicker; 13 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren; many nieces and nephews, especially Chris Evon and Jerome Evon; sister Joyce Finan; and sister in law Marge Heaven. In addition to her parents, Ruth was preceded in death by her brother James O'Connell, her sister Eileen Evon, and her grandson Eric James Finneran. In lieu of flowers, consider donations to Paws, Chicago; The or Amita Hospice Care, Elk Grove Village. Visitation Wednesday from 3 to 8 PM at Ahlgrim & Sons Funeral and Cremation Services, 330 W. Golf Road, Schaumburg. Funeral prayers Thursday 9:15 AM at the funeral home to Church of the Holy Spirit, 1451 West Bode Rd., Schaumburg, Mass 10 AM. Interment St. Michael the Archangel, Palatine. Funeral information or online condolences, www.ahlgrimfuneral.com or 847-882-5580.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Nov. 5, 2019