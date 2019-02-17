EAST DUNDEE - Ruth J. Forrester, age 86, exited this world on Valentine's Day, Thursday February 14, 2019 under hospice care at St. Joseph Hospital in Elgin. Ruth began life in 1932 as Ruth Ellen Jayne, the daughter of Fredrick and Ettna (nee Krieger) Jayne of Algonquin. She married Donald Forrester of Dundee in 1958 and raised two sons, Jeff and Tom Forrester both of California. Ruth graduated from secretarial college and worked for the United States Government in her twenties, specifically in the Social Security Department offices in Elgin. She was also known as a tireless volunteer for various charity endeavors. She was a volunteer at Sherman Hospital in her mid-teens, and by 1950's she was a paid employee at the hospital. Ruth's involvement with Sherman Hospital lasted for decades. Ruth also enjoyed an early career as a paid performer in various film, television and radio productions. She appeared both on camera and behind microphone in lead roles. She spent a good deal of her adult life as a homemaker, raising her children and caring for the elderly. She raised her children to be honest and encouraged their creativity. Her family, friends, neighbors and co-workers saw Ruth as someone who could never be successfully replaced. The late Ruth Forrester retired in 2005 while in her seventies. She spent her golden years gardening and puttering around the yard of her home in Dundee up to the time of her final illness in 2018. In keeping with Ruth's wishes. Burial will be private along with a private memorial gathering which will be held for family members only. It coincides with her 60th anniversary of her first year of marriage to her loving husband Don Forrester, who preceded her in death. The Miller Funeral Home, West Dundee has been entrusted with assisting the family. To leave an on-line condolence, please visit www.millerfuneralhomedundee.com. For info, please call 847-426-3436. Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Feb. 17, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary