Ruth Jayne Egan, 61, of Anderson, IN, passed away peacefully in her home on September 26, 2019. She was born in her parents home on June 4, 1956, in Chicago, Illinois. She resided most of her life in Chicago; Montana; and then Anderson, IN. Ruth graduated from Downer Grove North High School in Illinois. Before she became disabled, she worked for years at a shoe repair shop at the front of Meijer. She is survived by her loving daughter, Tiffany (Travis) Snook of Helena, MT; grandchildren, Monique and Austin Snook; and partner of more than twenty years, William O'Neal of Anderson. Also surviving are her siblings, Barbara, Sandy, Mia, and John; best friends since childhood, Betty LaBarge and Dezi Chiodo; several nieces, nephews, and cousins; and ten cats, her Gary, Russel, Midnight (Middy), Shadow, Max, Alex, Dandi, Daisy, Tiny, and Boobala. Boobala was by her side when she passed. She was preceded in death by her parents, Ray and Delores Trojanowski; and her brother, David. Embracing social media from its inception, she was formerly an AOL Community Leader who made lasting friendships with people from California to Great Britain. She was the published author of "The Story My Mother Told Me" (available through Amazon), a complicated tale of maternal love. Ruth loved Godzilla movies, The Big Bang Theory, Svengooglie, Dr. Jeff: Rocky Mountain Vet, Startalk, The Twilight Zone, and House. She watched all the Harry Potter movies and Godfather trilogy roughly 3,000 times each. Her favorite authors were Ann Rule, Thomas Tyron, and Jean M. Auel. A flower child, a nonconformist, Ruth loved cats, dogs, and horses; big breakfasts, egg drop soup, seafood, and vodka; crocheting dollies; playing Slingo online; the Moody Blues; spying on her neighbors with binoculars; and celebrated most holidays wearing different sets of antlers. She had an extraordinary, sometimes inappropriate sense of humor, and loved making people laugh. She was forever the perfect brat. As her health deteriorated the last few years, her relationship with God never wavered. She was a devout Christian to the end. There will not be any formal funeral services at this time. Per her wishes, her ashes will be spread in her beloved mountains of Montana. Ruth was deeply loved and will be dearly missed, especially by her Sheldon.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Oct. 2, 2019