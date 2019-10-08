|
LONG GROVE - Ruth M. Block, 99, passed away Thursday, September 26, 2019 at her home in Long Grove, IL surrounded by her loving daughters. She was born June 13, 1920 in Chicago where she was a longtime resident. Ruth had been a resident of Glenview since 1956 where she was a bank teller and greeter at Glenview State Bank for 25 years, was a member of Holy Trinity Lutheran Church and American Legion Auxiliary. After retirement, she and her late husband, Vincent loved traveling all over the world visiting family and friends. Ruth will be remembered as a lifelong Chicago Cubs fan, her love for baking, especially her famous coffee cakes but most of all, her love for her daughters and grandchildren. Surviving are her 2 daughters, Suzanne "Suzy" (John) Schock and Lynn (Bruce) Bonner and 2 grandchildren, Lizzie (Vince Capraro) Schock and Mike (Maggie Grady) Schock; sister-in-law, Karen Hoffman and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, Walter Stoike and Marie Stoike Hoffman; her husband, Vincent Block; and her sister, Judy Zimmer. A celebration of life will be planned the summer of 2020 at Holy Trinity Lutheran Church in Glenview. Interment will be at St. Joseph Cemetery in River Grove. For info, 847-362-3009 or share a memory at www.burnettdane.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Oct. 8, 2019