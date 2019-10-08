Daily Herald Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Burnett-Dane Funeral Home, LTD.
120 West Park Avenue
Libertyville, IL 60048
847-362-3009
Resources
More Obituaries for RUTH BLOCK
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

RUTH M. BLOCK


1920 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
RUTH M. BLOCK Obituary
LONG GROVE - Ruth M. Block, 99, passed away Thursday, September 26, 2019 at her home in Long Grove, IL surrounded by her loving daughters. She was born June 13, 1920 in Chicago where she was a longtime resident. Ruth had been a resident of Glenview since 1956 where she was a bank teller and greeter at Glenview State Bank for 25 years, was a member of Holy Trinity Lutheran Church and American Legion Auxiliary. After retirement, she and her late husband, Vincent loved traveling all over the world visiting family and friends. Ruth will be remembered as a lifelong Chicago Cubs fan, her love for baking, especially her famous coffee cakes but most of all, her love for her daughters and grandchildren. Surviving are her 2 daughters, Suzanne "Suzy" (John) Schock and Lynn (Bruce) Bonner and 2 grandchildren, Lizzie (Vince Capraro) Schock and Mike (Maggie Grady) Schock; sister-in-law, Karen Hoffman and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, Walter Stoike and Marie Stoike Hoffman; her husband, Vincent Block; and her sister, Judy Zimmer. A celebration of life will be planned the summer of 2020 at Holy Trinity Lutheran Church in Glenview. Interment will be at St. Joseph Cemetery in River Grove. For info, 847-362-3009 or share a memory at www.burnettdane.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Oct. 8, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of RUTH's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Burnett-Dane Funeral Home, LTD.
Download Now