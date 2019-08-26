|
WAUCONDA - Ruth M. Dembski was the beloved wife of the late Robert; and loving mother of Gary (Robin) and Kurt (Mary). Ruth was born on July 5, 1930 in Chicago, and passed away on Friday, August 23, 2019 at home in Wauconda. She was 89 years old. Ruth was very active in her Church of Transfiguration. She served on the Parish Council for many years. She served as a Sacristan, Eucharistic Minister, greeter, St. Vincent de Paul Society, Minister of Care, and in her spare time, she volunteered at the Wauconda Food Pantry for 20 years. She always had a smile on her face and had many friends whom she loved. First and foremost, she was devoted to her two sons and daughters-in-law. Ruth always said, "Our Lord comes first, then my precious family whom I love from the bottom of my heart!" A visitation will be held on Wednesday, August 28, 2019 from 4:00 PM until 8:00 PM at Kisselburg-Wauconda Funeral Home, 235 N. Main St., Wauconda. Funeral services will begin on Thursday, August 29, with prayers at the funeral home at 10:30 AM followed by an 11:00 AM Mass of Christian Burial at Transfiguration Catholic Church, 348 W. Mill St., Wauconda. Interment will follow in Windridge Memorial Park, Cary. In lieu of flowers, memorials are appreciated to , michaeljfox.org. For funeral information, call 847-526-2115 and sign the guest book at www.kisselburgwaucondafuneralhome.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Aug. 26, 2019