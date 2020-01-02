|
EAST DUNDEE - Ruth M. Schultz, age 88, passed away on Tuesday, December 31, 2019. She was born in Elgin on December 13, 1931 and was the only child born to the late Ervin H. and Erna J. (nee Schmietendorf) Waack. Ruth was a lifelong resident of East Dundee, a 1949 graduate of Dundee Community High School and a faithful lifelong member of Immanuel Evangelical Lutheran Church in East Dundee. On March 17, 1951 she married the love of her life Richard L. Schultz. Richard preceded Ruth in death on March 20, 2016 after 65 years of marriage. Survivors include her 2 sons, LaVerne (Bonnie) Schultz and Kenneth Schultz. Grandchildren, Robert (Sarah) Schultz and Amy Schultz and a great-granddaughter, Emily Schultz. Ruth is also survived by many cousins and friends. Funeral Services will be held at Miller Funeral Home, West Dundee at 11 AM on Saturday, January 4, 2020 with Rev. William P. Yonker, Senior Pastor, officiating. Burial will follow at Dundee Township East Cemetery, East Dundee. Visitation will be held on Friday, from 4-8 PM at the funeral home. Please omit flowers, memorials may be made to Immanuel Evangelical Lutheran Church, East Dundee. To leave an online condolence, please visit www.millerfuneralhomedundee.com. For info, please call 847-426-3436.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Jan. 2, 2020