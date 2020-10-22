1/1
RUTH M. SMITH
1930 - 2020
Ruth M. Smith (nee Herrmann), age 90, of Des Plaines, IL and Grand Beach, MI, passed away on October 17, 2020. Beloved wife of John R. Smith, Sr. for 63 years. Loving mother of Mary Kate (Mark) Bertane, John R. Jr. (Mary), James (Karin), Robert (Christine), and the late Ann. Cherished grandmother of 15 and proud great-grandmother of 2. Dear sister of Rita (the late Patrick Greenhill) Herrmann, and the late William (Marian) Herrmann. Ruth was a 1951 graduate of Purdue University's College of Pharmacy. Visitation will be private and the funeral Mass will be at 10 am Saturday, Oct. 24 at St. Michael Catholic Church in Wheaton, IL. Interment will be at All Saints Cemetery, Des Plaines, IL. In lieu of flowers, Masses appreciated. Funeral care provided by G.L. Hills Funeral Home. For info, please call 847-699-9003 or glhillsfuneralhome.com.



Published in Daily Herald on Oct. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
24
Funeral Mass
10:00 AM
St. Michael Catholic Church
Memories & Condolences
3 entries
October 22, 2020
Please accept our deepest sympathies at this time.
The Staff of G.L. Hills Funeral Home
October 21, 2020
To John senior and the entire Smith family; the Dobbelaere family offers our deepest condolences. So sorry for your loss... she was a great person.
Joe T Dobbelaere
Friend
October 21, 2020
Condolences to John R and the Smith Family. We are sorry for your loss and will be keeping all of you in our thoughts and our prayers. May God Bless each of you and bring you comfort.
Rev Dr William & Ann Grice, III
Neighbor
