Ruth Reise passed away on October 30, 2020. Loving mother of Patricia Carlson, Daniel (Alice) Reise, and Steven Reise. Beloved grandmother of Ronald (Maryann) Carlson, Julie Carlson, William, Robert, and Andrew Reise. Cherished great-grandmother of Debra Carlson, Zachary, Jacob, Brian, and Samuel Noordhoek. She was preceded in death by her husband of 67 years, Ben. Ben and Ruth's love affair began in high school. They loved practicing gymnastics together and participated in many performances in Chicago. When Ben left for the war, Ruth joined the workforce and became a Rosie the Riveter. She loved to sing, dance, and took part in many fundraisers throughout her life. Ruth was a wonderful loving person, who was very devoted to her family. She loved to have fun and see others have fun too. A private family interment will be held at Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery in Elwood. Due to COVID concerns, there will be no public services at this time. Arrangements by Brian Powell Funeral Directors of Hinsdale. For information, 630-703-9131 or www.powellfuneraldirectors.com
