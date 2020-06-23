Ruth Robey, October 22, 1918 - June 21, 2020. A light of sweetness, compassion and optimism was extinguished on Sunday, June 21. Ruth Robey passed away at 101 years of age in Mountain Home, AR. Ruth was born to Ralph and Emma (Nordquist) Gunderson in Chicago IL on October 22, 1918. She was one of three daughters. Sisters Harriet Gunderson and Imogene Kesslering preceded her in death. She was raised in Chicago living one block away from her future husband, Robert 'Bob' Robey, whom she married in 1948. They raised their two daughters, Susan and Nancy, in Mt. Prospect, IL. They retired to Mountain Home, AR where they built a home overlooking Lake Norfork, spending countless days fishing, boating and watching beautiful sunsets. Robert and Ruth celebrated 59 years of marriage in 2007, the year he preceded her in death. She is survived by her two daughters, Nancy Robey of Mountain Home and Susan (Philip) Strauch of Sister Bay, WI. Please make memorials to Meals on Wheels America.







