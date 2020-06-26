CAROL STREAM - Ruth Schroeder, 97, (formerly Glen Ellyn and Chicago's Beverly area), passed away on June 20, 2020 at Johnson Health Care Center in Carol Stream, IL. She attended Morgan Park High School, DePauw University and Northwestern University. Ruth was preceded in death by her loving husband, Robert F. Schroeder DDS., and son, Richard. Ruth is survived by her daughters, Barbara Wilcox, Judy (Joseph) Heeney, Joan (Lee) Dixon, Roberta (James) Bradley, and Pennie (Hannes) Kvaran. She is a proud and loving grandmother of 13 grandchildren, 25 great-grandchildren, and one great-great-grandchild. Due to Covid-19, a private service will be held at Leonard Memorial Home prior to interment at Forest Hill Cemetery in Glen Ellyn, IL. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to one of Ruth's favorite causes; the Employee Scholarship fund. Checks payable to Covenant Living at Windsor Park, 124 W. Windsor Park Dr., Carol Stream, IL 60188, Attn. Employee Scholarship Fund. Another donation option is Covenant Care Hospice, 3755 E. Main St., #165, St. Charles, IL 60174.