RUTH SCHROEDER
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share RUTH's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
CAROL STREAM - Ruth Schroeder, 97, (formerly Glen Ellyn and Chicago's Beverly area), passed away on June 20, 2020 at Johnson Health Care Center in Carol Stream, IL. She attended Morgan Park High School, DePauw University and Northwestern University. Ruth was preceded in death by her loving husband, Robert F. Schroeder DDS., and son, Richard. Ruth is survived by her daughters, Barbara Wilcox, Judy (Joseph) Heeney, Joan (Lee) Dixon, Roberta (James) Bradley, and Pennie (Hannes) Kvaran. She is a proud and loving grandmother of 13 grandchildren, 25 great-grandchildren, and one great-great-grandchild. Due to Covid-19, a private service will be held at Leonard Memorial Home prior to interment at Forest Hill Cemetery in Glen Ellyn, IL. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to one of Ruth's favorite causes; the Employee Scholarship fund. Checks payable to Covenant Living at Windsor Park, 124 W. Windsor Park Dr., Carol Stream, IL 60188, Attn. Employee Scholarship Fund. Another donation option is Covenant Care Hospice, 3755 E. Main St., #165, St. Charles, IL 60174.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Daily Herald on Jun. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Leonard Memorial Home - Glen Ellyn
565 Duane Street
Glen Ellyn, IL 60137
(630) 469-0032
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved